Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 258669 shares were traded. LCUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LCUT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Kay Robert Bruce bought 3,000 shares for $5.03 per share. The transaction valued at 15,090 led to the insider holds 66,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LCUT now has a Market Capitalization of 105.21M and an Enterprise Value of 416.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCUT has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8877.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LCUT traded about 54.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LCUT traded about 107.78k shares per day. A total of 21.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.85M. Insiders hold about 13.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LCUT as of May 30, 2023 were 372.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 388.36k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

LCUT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.17, up from 0.17 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $137.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.2M to a low estimate of $133.16M. As of the current estimate, Lifetime Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.31M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.35M, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.99M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $701.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $669.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $727.66M, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $760.9M and the low estimate is $694.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.