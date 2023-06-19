Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Records 0.44 million Shares Traded, Reaches $15.88 High

After finishing at $15.72 in the prior trading day, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) closed at $15.61, down -0.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 442178 shares were traded. LQDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LQDT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Weiskircher Steven sold 12,307 shares for $15.96 per share. The transaction valued at 196,366 led to the insider holds 89,743 shares of the business.

Murray Novelette sold 400 shares of LQDT for $6,424 on Jun 05. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 43,173 shares after completing the transaction at $16.06 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Murray Novelette, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 2,524 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,384 and left with 43,173 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LQDT now has a Market Capitalization of 478.91M and an Enterprise Value of 389.99M. As of this moment, Liquidity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDT has reached a high of $22.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 160.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 140.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.01M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.33M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $77.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.42M to a low estimate of $77.42M. As of the current estimate, Liquidity Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.87M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.25M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.25M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $311.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $311.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.05M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.42M and the low estimate is $333.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.