Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $4.53 During Trading Session

After finishing at $5.08 in the prior trading day, Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) closed at $4.53, down -10.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74104 shares were traded. LOCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Nelson Mark Joseph sold 10,125 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 5,210 led to the insider holds 168,614 shares of the business.

Cook Brian C. sold 43,327 shares of LOCL for $22,014 on Apr 05. The President now owns 1,046,223 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, VALIASEK KATHLEEN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 43,327 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider received 22,014 and left with 3,462,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOCL now has a Market Capitalization of 36.79M and an Enterprise Value of 151.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCL has reached a high of $62.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0599, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.9849.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 53.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 34.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.91M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCL as of May 30, 2023 were 465.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 470.67k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.69 and a low estimate of -$3.51, while EPS last year was -$4.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.66, with high estimates of -$1.69 and low estimates of -$3.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.41 and -$12.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.72. EPS for the following year is -$8.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$5.98 and -$10.53.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $7.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.02M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Local Bounti Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.27M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.5M, an increase of 51.20% over than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.47M, up 77.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.05M and the low estimate is $92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 171.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.