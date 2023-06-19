Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) closed the day trading at $0.65 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117482 shares were traded. MGTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6804 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6510.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MGTA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 3,058,204 shares of the business.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 2,200,000 shares of MGTA for $1,826,000 on Feb 07. The 10% Owner now owns 4,558,204 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGTA now has a Market Capitalization of 40.23M and an Enterprise Value of -37.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGTA has reached a high of $2.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9347.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MGTA traded about 490.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGTA traded about 282.98k shares per day. A total of 60.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTA as of May 30, 2023 were 495.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 930.03k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.