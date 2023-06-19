Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) closed at $14.03 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $14.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 125683 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Reddy Jagadeesh A bought 13,617 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 130,087 led to the insider holds 121,425 shares of the business.

Reddy Jagadeesh A bought 13,454 shares of MEC for $116,961 on Nov 03. The President & CEO now owns 109,608 shares after completing the transaction at $8.69 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Butz Todd M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,499 and bolstered with 85,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEC now has a Market Capitalization of 287.17M and an Enterprise Value of 404.16M. As of this moment, Mayville’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEC has reached a high of $16.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MEC traded on average about 114.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 136.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.19M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEC as of May 30, 2023 were 153.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 107.44k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $145.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $150.1M to a low estimate of $142.69M. As of the current estimate, Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.34M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.98M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.56M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $563.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $568.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $539.39M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $595.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616.3M and the low estimate is $573.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.