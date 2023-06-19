McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) was $94.64 for the day, down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $97.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158458 shares were traded. MGRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.40.

Our analysis of MGRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Wescott Tara sold 1,200 shares for $91.31 per share. The transaction valued at 109,577 led to the insider holds 753 shares of the business.

Skenesky John P sold 3,000 shares of MGRC for $272,901 on May 11. The VP and Division Manager now owns 11,730 shares after completing the transaction at $90.97 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lieffrig John, who serves as the VP and Division Manager of the company, sold 1,655 shares for $90.04 each. As a result, the insider received 149,013 and left with 15,370 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGRC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.97B. As of this moment, McGrath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.97.

Over the past 52 weeks, MGRC has reached a high of $111.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.62.

MGRC traded an average of 129.58K shares per day over the past three months and 108.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.02M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGRC as of May 30, 2023 were 272.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 230.34k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.83, MGRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.86. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for MGRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.72 and $6.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.72. EPS for the following year is $5.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $5.12.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.36M to a low estimate of $191.8M. As of the current estimate, McGrath RentCorp’s year-ago sales were $177.03M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.37M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213.95M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $805M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $802.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $733.82M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $841.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846M and the low estimate is $836.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.