MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.04 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.15 in the prior trading day, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) closed at $1.04, down -9.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57128 shares were traded. MDIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9820.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDIA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when EMMIS CORP sold 12,913 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 17,949 led to the insider holds 362,099 shares of the business.

EMMIS CORP sold 33,258 shares of MDIA for $49,887 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 375,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, EMMIS CORP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,026 shares for $1.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,303 and left with 408,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDIA now has a Market Capitalization of 27.44M and an Enterprise Value of 38.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDIA has reached a high of $6.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2065, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4100.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 75.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MDIA as of May 30, 2023 were 3.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 6.53k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.