MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) was $7.51 for the day, down -4.70% from the previous closing price of $7.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 145761 shares were traded. MGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 4,347,826 shares for $5.75 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000,000 led to the insider holds 11,281,103 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 446.25M and an Enterprise Value of 469.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGTX has reached a high of $11.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.94.

Shares Statistics:

MGTX traded an average of 136.25K shares per day over the past three months and 129.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.87M. Insiders hold about 10.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTX as of May 30, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$2.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.33M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $10.76M, an estimated decrease of -61.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.67M, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$61.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.92M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91M and the low estimate is $21.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 285.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.