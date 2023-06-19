ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) closed at $47.24 in the last session, down -3.32% from day before closing price of $48.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 282838 shares were traded. MODV stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.89.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MODV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 38,738 shares for $55.13 per share. The transaction valued at 2,135,442 led to the insider holds 1,667,902 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,350 shares of MODV for $2,534,638 on May 10. The Director now owns 1,629,164 shares after completing the transaction at $54.68 per share. On May 09, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,474 shares for $54.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,109,538 and bolstered with 1,582,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MODV now has a Market Capitalization of 669.23M and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODV has reached a high of $121.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MODV traded on average about 128.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 114.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MODV as of May 30, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $8.64, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.61 and $7.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $653.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $673.6M to a low estimate of $644.5M. As of the current estimate, ModivCare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $628.22M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.