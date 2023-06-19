National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Stock Closes down -2.20% on Friday Trading

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPK) closed the day trading at $77.67 down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $79.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74508 shares were traded. NPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NPK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NPK now has a Market Capitalization of 549.65M and an Enterprise Value of 455.57M. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 89.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NPK has reached a high of $82.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NPK traded about 28.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NPK traded about 26.09k shares per day. A total of 7.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.07M. Insiders hold about 28.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NPK as of May 30, 2023 were 116.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 123.04k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Dividends & Splits

NPK’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 119.60% for NPK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 1983 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.71M, up 259.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.15M and the low estimate is $150.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.