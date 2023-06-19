Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) Stocks Hit Low of $9.73 Before Closing at $9.73

In the latest session, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE: NGS) closed at $9.73 down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $9.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75555 shares were traded. NGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on August 07, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Beyer Leslie Ann sold 3,000 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 33,150 led to the insider holds 8,148 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGS now has a Market Capitalization of 121.64M and an Enterprise Value of 175.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGS has reached a high of $13.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NGS has traded an average of 75.62K shares per day and 135.02k over the past ten days. A total of 12.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.62M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NGS as of May 30, 2023 were 41.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 9.74k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.4M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.93M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.1M, an increase of 25.80% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.83M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $131.1M and the low estimate is $116M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.