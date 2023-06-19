NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NREF)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: NREF) was $14.50 for the day, down -3.20% from the previous closing price of $14.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105962 shares were traded. NREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NREF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Wood Catherine D. bought 3,600 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 57,924 led to the insider holds 15,906 shares of the business.

McGraner Matt bought 2,000 shares of NREF for $27,560 on May 17. The insider now owns 140,895 shares after completing the transaction at $13.78 per share. On May 10, another insider, McGraner Matt, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,100 and bolstered with 138,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NREF now has a Market Capitalization of 249.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NREF has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.74.

Shares Statistics:

NREF traded an average of 47.59K shares per day over the past three months and 60.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.31M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NREF as of May 30, 2023 were 146.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 172.23k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, NREF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.59M to a low estimate of $17.4M. As of the current estimate, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.62M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.69M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NREF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.72M, down -15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.62M and the low estimate is $75.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.