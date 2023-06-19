Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.26 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.29 in the prior trading day, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) closed at $1.26, down -2.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130546 shares were traded.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when HUBERMAN JONATHAN bought 1,011,828 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,035,484 led to the insider holds 1,020,459 shares of the business.

Choi Stephen bought 333,333 shares of NOGN for $999,999 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,103,257 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Rahmati Shahriyar, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 600,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOGN now has a Market Capitalization of 14.52M and an Enterprise Value of 97.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, NOGN has reached a high of $230.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.9206.

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 168.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.52M. Insiders hold about 25.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOGN as of May 30, 2023 were 109.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 60.85k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.18.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.47M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.11M and the low estimate is $117.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.