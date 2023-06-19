NVE Corporation (NVEC) Stocks Hit Low of $87.47 Before Closing at $88.01

In the latest session, NVE Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEC) closed at $88.01 down -2.91% from its previous closing price of $90.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 99423 shares were traded. NVEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NVE Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 16.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, GC Research on January 12, 2010, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when HOLLISTER PATRICIA M sold 2,000 shares for $86.20 per share. The transaction valued at 172,397 led to the insider holds 1,040 shares of the business.

BAKER DANIEL A sold 20,000 shares of NVEC for $1,743,400 on May 10. The President and CEO now owns 66,186 shares after completing the transaction at $87.17 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, GLARNER TERRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $78.16 each. As a result, the insider received 78,160 and left with 1,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVEC now has a Market Capitalization of 425.16M and an Enterprise Value of 408.50M. As of this moment, NVE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVEC has reached a high of $97.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVEC has traded an average of 34.31K shares per day and 45.97k over the past ten days. A total of 4.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.75M. Insiders hold about 1.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NVEC as of May 30, 2023 were 28.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 28.14k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVEC is 4.00, from 4.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.02. The current Payout Ratio is 85.10% for NVEC, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.