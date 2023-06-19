Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Stock Closes up 2.07% on Friday Trading

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) closed the day trading at $1.48 up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72139 shares were traded. OBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OBLG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Meredith Deborah Jean sold 3,671 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 5,530 led to the insider holds 7,673 shares of the business.

Meredith Deborah Jean sold 6,556 shares of OBLG for $10,796 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 11,344 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Meredith Deborah Jean, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,491 shares for $1.62 each. As a result, the insider received 10,491 and left with 17,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OBLG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.82M and an Enterprise Value of 243.95k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBLG has reached a high of $9.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4873.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OBLG traded about 251.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OBLG traded about 39k shares per day. A total of 2.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.16M. Insiders hold about 9.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OBLG as of May 30, 2023 were 12.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 212.17k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74M to a low estimate of $1.74M. As of the current estimate, Oblong Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97M, an estimated decrease of -27.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74M, down -29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.98M and the low estimate is $10.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.