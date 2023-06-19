Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Stock Price Peaks at $46.15 During Trading

The price of Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) closed at $45.44 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $45.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 479606 shares were traded. ZEUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZEUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Kempthorne Dirk A sold 1,000 shares for $51.27 per share. The transaction valued at 51,270 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SIEGAL MICHAEL D sold 25,000 shares of ZEUS for $1,402,475 on Mar 03. The Executive Chairman of Board now owns 1,102,072 shares after completing the transaction at $56.10 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, SIEGAL MICHAEL D, who serves as the Executive Chairman of Board of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $56.12 each. As a result, the insider received 4,209,000 and left with 1,127,072 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZEUS now has a Market Capitalization of 505.86M and an Enterprise Value of 782.15M. As of this moment, Olympic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEUS has reached a high of $58.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZEUS traded on average about 113.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 137.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.63M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEUS as of May 30, 2023 were 503.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 365.55k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZEUS is 0.50, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.59.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $3.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.63. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.1 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $636.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $636.42M to a low estimate of $636.4M. As of the current estimate, Olympic Steel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $709.18M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $558.93M, a decrease of -14.20% less than the figure of -$10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $561.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $556M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.