Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS) Stock Closes down -2.45% on Friday Trading

Optex Systems Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) closed the day trading at $3.19 down -2.45% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67034 shares were traded. OPXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPXS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Topline Capital Partners, LP bought 15,000 shares for $2.99 per share. The transaction valued at 44,850 led to the insider holds 806,063 shares of the business.

Topline Capital Management, LL bought 15,000 shares of OPXS for $44,850 on Apr 06. The now owns 806,063 shares after completing the transaction at $2.99 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Topline Capital Management, LL, who serves as the of the company, bought 2,400 shares for $2.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,104 and bolstered with 791,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPXS now has a Market Capitalization of 21.91M and an Enterprise Value of 25.38M. As of this moment, Optex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPXS has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9163.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPXS traded about 17.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPXS traded about 48.7k shares per day. A total of 6.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.44M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OPXS as of May 30, 2023 were 6.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 4.58k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OPXS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 10, 2018. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 06, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.