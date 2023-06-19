Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $1.76

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) closed the day trading at $1.76 up 6.02% from the previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73453 shares were traded. OESX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OESX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when RICHSTONE ELLEN B bought 8,185 shares for $1.85 per share. The transaction valued at 15,167 led to the insider holds 159,906 shares of the business.

RICHSTONE ELLEN B bought 16,815 shares of OESX for $29,850 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 151,721 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Otten Anthony L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $1.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,600 and bolstered with 148,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OESX now has a Market Capitalization of 56.84M and an Enterprise Value of 52.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OESX has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7787.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OESX traded about 47.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OESX traded about 70.33k shares per day. A total of 32.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.52M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OESX as of May 30, 2023 were 126.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 130.46k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $21.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.72M to a low estimate of $19.99M. As of the current estimate, Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.91M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.48M, an increase of 22.90% over than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OESX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.38M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.62M and the low estimate is $138.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.