OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) expected to report EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter

In the latest session, OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) closed at $122.33 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $122.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 289356 shares were traded. OSIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OSI Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when MEHRA AJAY sold 10,000 shares for $123.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,239,000 led to the insider holds 37,532 shares of the business.

ALIABADI MANOOCHER M sold 2,000 shares of OSIS for $251,244 on Jun 14. The PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV now owns 81,349 shares after completing the transaction at $125.62 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Ballhaus William Francis JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,025 shares for $125.72 each. As a result, the insider received 128,863 and left with 22,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSIS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05B and an Enterprise Value of 2.34B. As of this moment, OSI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSIS has reached a high of $127.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSIS has traded an average of 113.88K shares per day and 146.67k over the past ten days. A total of 16.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.90M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OSIS as of May 30, 2023 were 338.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 321.54k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.57 and a low estimate of $2.51, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.12 and $6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $7.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $383.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $380.9M. As of the current estimate, OSI Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $336.82M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $295M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.