PaySign Inc. (PAYS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $2.50 in the prior trading day, PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) closed at $2.47, down -1.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157829 shares were traded. PAYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAYS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Spence Daniel sold 200,000 shares for $3.33 per share. The transaction valued at 666,000 led to the insider holds 9,190,000 shares of the business.

Baker Jeffery Bradford sold 27,232 shares of PAYS for $100,758 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 91,461 shares after completing the transaction at $3.70 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Strobo Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2 shares for $2.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5 and left with 113,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYS now has a Market Capitalization of 129.12M and an Enterprise Value of 126.31M. As of this moment, PaySign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYS has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1588, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9859.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 160.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 206.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYS as of May 30, 2023 were 289.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 283.41k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $10.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.29M to a low estimate of $10.27M. As of the current estimate, PaySign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.6M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.82M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.03M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.09M and the low estimate is $49.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.