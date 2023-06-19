Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) was $3.37 for the day, down -8.92% from the previous closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78030 shares were traded. PRTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Kiewiet Sean sold 10 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 40 led to the insider holds 1,450,528 shares of the business.

Kiewiet Sean sold 1,445 shares of PRTH for $5,780 on Jun 12. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 1,450,538 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Kiewiet Sean, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 19,757 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 79,226 and left with 1,451,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTH now has a Market Capitalization of 259.32M and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTH has reached a high of $6.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6291, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3212.

Shares Statistics:

PRTH traded an average of 24.09K shares per day over the past three months and 26.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.96M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTH as of May 30, 2023 were 177.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 186.84k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $745.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.64M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $829.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829.87M and the low estimate is $829.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.