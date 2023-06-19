Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) closed at $2.91 in the last session, down -3.64% from day before closing price of $3.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 355588 shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PYXS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when PFIZER INC bought 1,811,594 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 5,952,263 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYXS now has a Market Capitalization of 112.46M and an Enterprise Value of -16.64M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2307, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2066.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PYXS traded on average about 3.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 352.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.75M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 10.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.68 and -$2.33.