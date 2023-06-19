Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

As of close of business last night, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s stock clocked out at $192.18, down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $194.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 182272 shares were traded. KWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $250.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Leneis Melissa sold 500 shares for $190.21 per share. The transaction valued at 95,103 led to the insider holds 10,201 shares of the business.

FRISBY JEFFRY D sold 3,487 shares of KWR for $728,783 on May 19. The Director now owns 4,685 shares after completing the transaction at $209.00 per share. On May 15, another insider, Slinkman David, who serves as the SVP – Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,683 shares for $204.20 each. As a result, the insider received 752,081 and left with 4,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KWR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.46B and an Enterprise Value of 4.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KWR has reached a high of $216.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 196.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KWR traded 94.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 126.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.71M. Insiders hold about 22.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KWR as of May 30, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, KWR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83.

Earnings Estimates

