Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $4.43 in the prior trading day, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) closed at $4.42, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58454 shares were traded. RANI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2325.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RANI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,645 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 10,529 led to the insider holds 6,866,389 shares of the business.

South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,610 shares of RANI for $10,096 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 6,863,744 shares after completing the transaction at $3.87 per share. On May 08, another insider, South Cone Investments Limited, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,420 shares for $4.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,733 and bolstered with 6,861,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RANI now has a Market Capitalization of 112.16M and an Enterprise Value of 56.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RANI has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4339.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 63.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 60.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.39M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RANI as of May 30, 2023 were 882.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 612.73k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.53. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$2.47.