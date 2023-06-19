RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $18.38

As of close of business last night, RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.38, down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $18.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265051 shares were traded. RMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $21 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when CUNNINGHAM KATHLEEN J sold 3,000 shares for $18.27 per share. The transaction valued at 54,824 led to the insider holds 26,707 shares of the business.

Peterson Adam K bought 16,000 shares of RMAX for $303,520 on Jun 14. The 10% Owner now owns 2,601,582 shares after completing the transaction at $18.97 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Peterson Adam K, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 411 shares for $18.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,797 and bolstered with 2,585,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 333.12M and an Enterprise Value of 728.57M. As of this moment, RE/MAX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMAX has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMAX traded 105.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 109.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RMAX as of May 30, 2023 were 475.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 535.29k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, RMAX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $82.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.43M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.17M, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.62M, a decrease of -7.00% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.87M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $332.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $329.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $353.39M, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.44M and the low estimate is $328.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.