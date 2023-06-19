Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $6.44 in the prior trading day, Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) closed at $6.24, down -3.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 115323 shares were traded. RSVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RSVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Field Ezra S. bought 13,000 shares for $7.59 per share. The transaction valued at 98,670 led to the insider holds 67,940 shares of the business.

Taylor Ryan P. bought 24,397 shares of RSVR for $158,280 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 418,576 shares after completing the transaction at $6.49 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Cook Stephen M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 23,506 shares for $6.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,084 and bolstered with 226,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSVR now has a Market Capitalization of 403.36M and an Enterprise Value of 707.03M. As of this moment, Reservoir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSVR has reached a high of $7.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 125.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 103.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.23M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RSVR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 2.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $26.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27M to a low estimate of $26.01M. As of the current estimate, Reservoir Media Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.28M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.02M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.42M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.29M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142.9M and the low estimate is $137.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.