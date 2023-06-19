Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Shares Rise by 0.76% to Close at $11.98

As of close of business last night, Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s stock clocked out at $11.98, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $11.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74202 shares were traded. RWAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RWAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when SPRENG R DAVID bought 125 shares for $12.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,559 led to the insider holds 56,103 shares of the business.

Raterman Thomas B. bought 2,500 shares of RWAY for $26,850 on May 12. The insider now owns 22,181 shares after completing the transaction at $10.74 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 each. As a result, the insider received 599,805 and left with 21,054,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWAY now has a Market Capitalization of 484.49M. As of this moment, Runway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWAY has reached a high of $13.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RWAY traded 128.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 83.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RWAY as of May 30, 2023 were 329.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 286.91k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, RWAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $40.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.98M to a low estimate of $39.11M. As of the current estimate, Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s year-ago sales were $25.16M, an estimated increase of 60.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.09M, an increase of 55.80% less than the figure of $60.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $170.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.55M, up 44.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.98M and the low estimate is $119M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.