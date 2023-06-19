SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) Records 70402.0 Shares Traded, Reaches $0.9130 High

In the latest session, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) closed at $0.87 down -3.87% from its previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70402 shares were traded. SABS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9130 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when HAMILTON CHRISTINE E bought 10,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 7,297 led to the insider holds 4,993,090 shares of the business.

Sullivan Eddie Joe bought 14,000 shares of SABS for $10,315 on Sep 07. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 5,230,564 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABS now has a Market Capitalization of 44.85M and an Enterprise Value of 37.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABS has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8426, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7806.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SABS has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 67.99k over the past ten days. A total of 50.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.64M. Insiders hold about 25.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SABS as of May 30, 2023 were 428.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 518.64k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.54.