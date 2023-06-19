Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Shares Rise by 0.80% to Close at $73.33

As of close of business last night, Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $73.33, up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $72.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 227151 shares were traded. SAFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when SRB CORP bought 14,338 shares for $73.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,057,958 led to the insider holds 1,809,900 shares of the business.

SRB CORP bought 9,820 shares of SAFT for $725,335 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,795,562 shares after completing the transaction at $73.86 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, SRB CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 25,400 shares for $73.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,872,488 and bolstered with 1,785,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAFT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. As of this moment, Safety’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAFT has reached a high of $99.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAFT traded 76.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 85.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAFT as of May 30, 2023 were 180.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 150.46k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.60, SAFT has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.