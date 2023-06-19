Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Stock Closes down -2.36% on Friday Trading

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) closed the day trading at $9.10 down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 245941 shares were traded. SCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCU, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12.50 from $8.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 1,882 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,702 led to the insider holds 44,943 shares of the business.

Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of SCU for $84,216 on Mar 02. The 10% Owner now owns 45,225 shares after completing the transaction at $11.19 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Sculptor Capital Management, I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 375 shares for $11.41 each. As a result, the insider received 4,279 and left with 46,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCU now has a Market Capitalization of 269.58M and an Enterprise Value of 451.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCU has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCU traded about 79.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCU traded about 104.59k shares per day. A total of 25.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.55M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCU as of May 30, 2023 were 399.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 309.38k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

SCU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.75.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $76.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.78M to a low estimate of $76.78M. As of the current estimate, Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $119.18M, an estimated decrease of -35.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.74M, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$35.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.74M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $472.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $654.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.15M and the low estimate is $654.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.