Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Stocks Hit Low of $4.1500 Before Closing at $4.15

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) closed the day trading at $4.15 down -1.66% from the previous closing price of $4.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59197 shares were traded. SHIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2437 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHIP, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHIP now has a Market Capitalization of 83.05M and an Enterprise Value of 288.37M. As of this moment, Seanergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6594, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1936.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHIP traded about 175.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHIP traded about 111.17k shares per day. A total of 20.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.29M. Insiders hold about 59.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

SHIP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.77 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $26.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.1M to a low estimate of $26.35M. As of the current estimate, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $32.85M, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.87M, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.85M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.02M, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130M and the low estimate is $114.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.