SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.58 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.66 in the prior trading day, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) closed at $1.58, down -4.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 223997 shares were traded. SLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Stergiou Angelos M. sold 6,494 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 16,938 led to the insider holds 161,689 shares of the business.

WOOD BARBARA A sold 2,153 shares of SLS for $5,576 on Dec 05. The EVP, Gen. Counsel, Corp. Sec. now owns 56,344 shares after completing the transaction at $2.59 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Burns John Thomas, who serves as the Senior VP, Finance & CAO of the company, sold 1,159 shares for $2.59 each. As a result, the insider received 3,002 and left with 29,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLS now has a Market Capitalization of 44.79M and an Enterprise Value of 21.74M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLS has reached a high of $5.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3662.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 222.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 128.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.57M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SLS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Earnings Estimates

