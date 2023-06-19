Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.44, down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0024 from its previous closing price. On the day, 143681 shares were traded. SHPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4784 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHPW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Nied Joseph Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 5,269 led to the insider holds 418,394 shares of the business.

Kress Greg bought 50,000 shares of SHPW for $25,395 on May 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 436,648 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Nied Joseph Andrew, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,987 and bolstered with 438,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHPW now has a Market Capitalization of 22.26M and an Enterprise Value of -7.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHPW has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5396.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHPW traded 232.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 97.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.72M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPW as of May 30, 2023 were 286.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 174.71k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $8.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.45M to a low estimate of $8.3M. As of the current estimate, Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.43M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.16M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.2M and the low estimate is $37.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.