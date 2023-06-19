Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Rise 0.97% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.04

The price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) closed at $1.04 in the last session, up 0.97% from day before closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140483 shares were traded. SHPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0544 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Dritschilo Anatoly sold 8,372 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 13,437 led to the insider holds 1,085,200 shares of the business.

Jacobs Bette sold 4,366 shares of SHPH for $7,007 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 31,221 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Dritschilo Peter, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 3,820 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,131 and left with 6,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHPH now has a Market Capitalization of 14.36M and an Enterprise Value of 5.75M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHPH has reached a high of $126.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8948.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHPH traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 282.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.68M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPH as of May 30, 2023 were 582.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 87.48k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.