Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.34 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) closed at $1.34 down -2.19% from its previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 373649 shares were traded. SKIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Skillsoft Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Illg Lawrence Charles bought 50,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 59,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

TORRES JOSE bought 50,000 shares of SKIL for $54,050 on Dec 20. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Kolek Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,800 and bolstered with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKIL now has a Market Capitalization of 220.36M and an Enterprise Value of 816.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $4.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4680, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7263.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKIL has traded an average of 276.03K shares per day and 337.77k over the past ten days. A total of 163.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.94M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of May 30, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $139.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $140.9M to a low estimate of $137.5M. As of the current estimate, Skillsoft Corp.’s year-ago sales were $148.38M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $555.12M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $578.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $597.65M and the low estimate is $543.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.