SP Plus Corporation (SP)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, SP Plus Corporation’s stock clocked out at $37.51, down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $37.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 123766 shares were traded. SP stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on August 06, 2018, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Baumann G Marc sold 10,408 shares for $34.36 per share. The transaction valued at 357,628 led to the insider holds 175,471 shares of the business.

Baumann G Marc sold 2,000 shares of SP for $78,000 on Feb 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 185,879 shares after completing the transaction at $39.00 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Toy Robert, who serves as the President, Commercial Division of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $34.66 each. As a result, the insider received 173,294 and left with 48,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SP now has a Market Capitalization of 736.36M and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. As of this moment, SP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SP has reached a high of $40.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SP traded 71.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 71.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.69M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SP as of May 30, 2023 were 264.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 228.47k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $214.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.81M to a low estimate of $202.39M. As of the current estimate, SP Plus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $196.5M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.37M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.17M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $895.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $836.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $872.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $794.4M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $911.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $948.1M and the low estimate is $850.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.