Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.56, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 306523 shares were traded. SPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Mahadevia Ankit sold 12,286 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 22,238 led to the insider holds 797,832 shares of the business.

Shukla Sath sold 9,504 shares of SPRO for $17,372 on Feb 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 312,517 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, JOSEPH TAMARA L, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,394 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 6,313 and left with 324,644 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 82.01M and an Enterprise Value of -7.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has reached a high of $3.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7165.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPRO traded 484.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 240.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRO as of May 30, 2023 were 881.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 1.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.51M, down -46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $900k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.