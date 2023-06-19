Star Group L.P. (SGU) Shares Decline by -2.55% to Close at $14.54

As of close of business last night, Star Group L.P.’s stock clocked out at $14.54, down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $14.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71695 shares were traded. SGU stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Bandera Partners LLC sold 15,588 shares for $15.09 per share. The transaction valued at 235,196 led to the insider holds 3,446,072 shares of the business.

Bandera Partners LLC sold 2,258 shares of SGU for $34,043 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 3,461,660 shares after completing the transaction at $15.08 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Bandera Partners LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,199 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 18,003 and left with 3,463,918 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGU now has a Market Capitalization of 517.66M and an Enterprise Value of 816.83M. As of this moment, Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGU has reached a high of $15.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGU traded 48.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 57.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.92M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SGU as of May 30, 2023 were 158.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 153.18k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, SGU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.34. The current Payout Ratio is 160.60% for SGU, which recently paid a dividend on May 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 22, 2013 when the company split stock in a 20:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.