Star Holdings (STHO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Star Holdings (NASDAQ: STHO) closed at $14.03 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $14.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217343 shares were traded. STHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STHO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Asnas Brett sold 8,380 shares for $16.23 per share. The transaction valued at 136,007 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rosenblum Garett sold 1,343 shares of STHO for $21,757 on May 19. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 1,054 shares after completing the transaction at $16.20 per share. On May 17, another insider, Rosenblum Garett, who serves as the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 4,580 shares for $15.98 each. As a result, the insider received 73,188 and left with 2,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STHO now has a Market Capitalization of 186.87M and an Enterprise Value of 368.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STHO has reached a high of $20.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STHO traded on average about 243.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 101.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.28M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.73% stake in the company. Shares short for STHO as of May 30, 2023 were 273.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 429.6k on Apr 27, 2023.