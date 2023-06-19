Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.41, down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111917 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when LUCAS KENAN bought 757,575 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 999,999 led to the insider holds 4,824,212 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STRM now has a Market Capitalization of 82.68M and an Enterprise Value of 86.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRM has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6887.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STRM traded 42.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 66.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.39M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STRM as of May 30, 2023 were 22.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 40.52k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.89M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36M and the low estimate is $30.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.