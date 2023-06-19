Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Records -3.39% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The price of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) closed at $0.54 in the last session, down -3.39% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0198 from its previous closing price. On the day, 173926 shares were traded. SBFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5557 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBFM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Sebaaly Camille bought 30,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 22,905 led to the insider holds 174,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBFM now has a Market Capitalization of 13.18M and an Enterprise Value of -5.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6210, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8010.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBFM traded on average about 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 358.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.47M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of May 30, 2023 were 538.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 265.2k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.