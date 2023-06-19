Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) was $3.53 for the day, down -3.55% from the previous closing price of $3.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53594 shares were traded. SUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on March 19, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Mill Road Capital III, L.P. bought 66,300 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 331,500 led to the insider holds 4,196,870 shares of the business.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P. bought 2,750 shares of SUP for $13,632 on Apr 03. The 10% Owner now owns 4,130,570 shares after completing the transaction at $4.96 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 53,786 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 268,640 and bolstered with 4,127,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUP now has a Market Capitalization of 98.52M and an Enterprise Value of 495.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUP has reached a high of $7.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5645.

Shares Statistics:

SUP traded an average of 75.24K shares per day over the past three months and 43.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.08M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUP as of May 30, 2023 were 23.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 47.1k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SUP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 18, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 20, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $392M to a low estimate of $392M. As of the current estimate, Superior Industries International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $431.5M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $382M, a decrease of -12.20% less than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.