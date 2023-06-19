Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.44

The closing price of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) was $2.44 for the day, down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 249155 shares were traded. TALS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TALS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ildstad Suzanne sold 12,942 shares for $2.49 per share. The transaction valued at 32,244 led to the insider holds 3,771,392 shares of the business.

Ildstad Suzanne sold 14,208 shares of TALS for $36,338 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 3,784,334 shares after completing the transaction at $2.56 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Ildstad Suzanne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,870 shares for $2.59 each. As a result, the insider received 43,725 and left with 3,798,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALS now has a Market Capitalization of 105.69M and an Enterprise Value of -58.85M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALS has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0355.

Shares Statistics:

TALS traded an average of 286.10K shares per day over the past three months and 277.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.28M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TALS as of May 30, 2023 were 917.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 784.34k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.34.