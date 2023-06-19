Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) was $0.47 for the day, up 5.32% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0240 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80912 shares were traded. TLIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLIS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.77M and an Enterprise Value of -85.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -57.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLIS has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4863, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5777.

Shares Statistics:

TLIS traded an average of 118.87K shares per day over the past three months and 108.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.03M. Insiders hold about 10.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TLIS as of May 30, 2023 were 181.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 332.4k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.82 and -$2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.82. EPS for the following year is -$2.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.18 and -$2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81M, down -58.40% from the average estimate.