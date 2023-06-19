Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) was $0.77 for the day, up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 189577 shares were traded. TSHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7417.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSHA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.50 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Nagendran Sukumar bought 5,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 3,400 led to the insider holds 34,226 shares of the business.

Manning Paul B bought 1,500,000 shares of TSHA for $3,000,000 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 1,642,202 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Alam Kamran, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,325 shares for $3.47 each. As a result, the insider received 11,538 and left with 266,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSHA now has a Market Capitalization of 49.19M and an Enterprise Value of 45.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7363, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5311.

Shares Statistics:

TSHA traded an average of 379.16K shares per day over the past three months and 181.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.55M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TSHA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.73M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSHA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5M, up 210.20% from the average estimate.