The name Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) was $56.69 for the day, down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $57.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 361943 shares were traded. POWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POWL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when WHITE JOHN DAVID sold 500 shares for $58.23 per share. The transaction valued at 29,115 led to the insider holds 19,700 shares of the business.

WHITE JOHN DAVID sold 1,500 shares of POWL for $73,568 on May 05. The Director now owns 20,200 shares after completing the transaction at $49.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POWL now has a Market Capitalization of 672.38M and an Enterprise Value of 510.98M. As of this moment, Powell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWL has reached a high of $64.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.44.

Shares Statistics:

POWL traded an average of 75.37K shares per day over the past three months and 109.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.96M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for POWL as of May 30, 2023 were 207.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 198.08k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, POWL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.06M to a low estimate of $169.35M. As of the current estimate, Powell Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.48M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.68M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $187.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $654.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $646.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $650.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $532.58M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $679M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679M and the low estimate is $679M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.