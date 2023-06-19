There Is Still Room For MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) closed at $0.96 in the last session, up 1.72% from day before closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0163 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57297 shares were traded. YGMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9680 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YGMZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YGMZ now has a Market Capitalization of 22.16M and an Enterprise Value of 29.25M. As of this moment, MingZhu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YGMZ has reached a high of $6.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6768.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YGMZ traded on average about 232.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 96.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.49M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for YGMZ as of May 30, 2023 were 214.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 109.37k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.