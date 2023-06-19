There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding SoundThinking Inc. (SSTI)

The price of SoundThinking Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) closed at $21.58 in the last session, up 1.79% from day before closing price of $21.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77347 shares were traded. SSTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Golzadeh Nasim sold 153 shares for $22.68 per share. The transaction valued at 3,470 led to the insider holds 47,676 shares of the business.

BUNYARD GARY T sold 111 shares of SSTI for $2,517 on Jun 12. The SVP Public Safety Solutions now owns 31,768 shares after completing the transaction at $22.68 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Golzadeh Nasim, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 116 shares for $23.66 each. As a result, the insider received 2,744 and left with 47,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSTI now has a Market Capitalization of 264.62M and an Enterprise Value of 262.78M. As of this moment, SoundThinking’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSTI has reached a high of $39.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSTI traded on average about 90.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 94.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.89M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTI as of May 30, 2023 were 255.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 203.46k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.22M to a low estimate of $21.1M. As of the current estimate, SoundThinking Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.02M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.94M, an increase of 20.60% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.88M and the low estimate is $100.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.