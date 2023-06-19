This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) closed the day trading at $26.71 down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $27.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 191206 shares were traded. TLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TLK, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLK now has a Market Capitalization of 26.37B and an Enterprise Value of 28.35B. As of this moment, Perusahaan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLK has reached a high of $31.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TLK traded about 193.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TLK traded about 163.53k shares per day. A total of 990.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 990.62M. Shares short for TLK as of May 30, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.34M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TLK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.13, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.