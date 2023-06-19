Tiptree Inc. (TIPT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) closed at $13.76 in the last session, down -1.57% from day before closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96503 shares were traded. TIPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TIPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Ilany Jonathan bought 1,600 shares for $14.27 per share. The transaction valued at 22,832 led to the insider holds 187,571 shares of the business.

Ilany Jonathan bought 2,900 shares of TIPT for $43,500 on Mar 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 185,971 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Bell Sandra, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 232 shares for $12.78 each. As a result, the insider received 2,965 and left with 5,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIPT now has a Market Capitalization of 505.57M and an Enterprise Value of 536.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIPT has reached a high of $16.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TIPT traded on average about 91.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 72.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.45M. Insiders hold about 37.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TIPT as of May 30, 2023 were 156.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 201.29k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TIPT is 0.20, which was 0.17 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97.